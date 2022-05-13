Blockchain bridging service Toucan has taken steps to reduce the risk of bringing so-called zombie credits on chain, in response to criticism that its service has provided an opportunity for units that would otherwise not find any sellers.
Toucan Protocol moves to block on-chain access for some ‘zombie credits’
