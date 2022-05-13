Toucan Protocol moves to block on-chain access for some ‘zombie credits’

Published 02:39 on May 13, 2022 / Last updated at 02:39 on May 13, 2022 / China, China's Offset Market, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Blockchain bridging service Toucan has taken steps to reduce the risk of bringing so-called zombie credits on chain, in response to criticism that its service has provided an opportunity for units that would otherwise not find any sellers.