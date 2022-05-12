A carbon credit ratings agency has put a REDD forest protection project “on watch” for a potential change in its rating after the scheme was the subject of a critical investigation.
Ratings firms puts REDD project “on watch” after report questioning legitimacy
A carbon credit ratings agency has put a REDD forest protection project “on watch” for a potential change in its rating after the scheme was the subject of a critical investigation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.