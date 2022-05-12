NA Markets: Financial markets weigh on CCAs to negate Scoping Plan bump, RGGI drops below CCR

Published 23:37 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 23:37 on May 12, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices were subject to counteracting influences this week as equities sold off and state regulator ARB released the draft Scoping Plan, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values also declined but were still well bid beneath the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) trigger price.