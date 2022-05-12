UPDATE – Market Stability Reserve to soak up another 348 mln allowances from EU carbon market

Published 17:43 on May 12, 2022

Almost 348 mln carbon allowances will be withdrawn from the EU ETS through next summer and inserted into the MSR, the European Commission announced late Thursday in its annual 'TNAC' update, with the market's oversupply falling 8.2% due to a rebound in emissions in 2021.