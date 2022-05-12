Almost 348 mln carbon allowances will be withdrawn from the EU ETS through next summer and inserted into the MSR, the European Commission announced late Thursday in its annual ‘TNAC’ update, with the market’s oversupply falling 8.2% due to a rebound in emissions in 2021.
UPDATE – Market Stability Reserve to soak up another 348 mln allowances from EU carbon market
Almost 348 mln carbon allowances will be withdrawn from the EU ETS through next summer and inserted into the MSR, the European Commission announced late Thursday in its annual 'TNAC' update, with the market's oversupply falling 8.2% due to a rebound in emissions in 2021.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.