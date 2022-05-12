Efficiency gains could half the €62 bln bill for cutting European aviation emissions, finds study

Published 17:24 on May 12, 2022

Cutting European aviation emissions 55% by the end of the decade could cost up to €62 billion, with the airline industry itself needing to stump up €14 bln, unless the industry quickly reforms with efficiency improvements that could half the bill, warns a new study.