Aviation/CORSIA > Efficiency gains could half the €62 bln bill for cutting European aviation emissions, finds study

Efficiency gains could half the €62 bln bill for cutting European aviation emissions, finds study

Published 17:24 on May 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 17:24 on May 12, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Cutting European aviation emissions 55% by the end of the decade could cost up to €62 billion, with the airline industry itself needing to stump up €14 bln, unless the industry quickly reforms with efficiency improvements that could half the bill, warns a new study.

Cutting European aviation emissions 55% by the end of the decade could cost up to €62 billion, with the airline industry itself needing to stump up €14 bln, unless the industry quickly reforms with efficiency improvements that could half the bill, warns a new study.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software