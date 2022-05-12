Switzerland will in June hold its first carbon permit auction for Phase 3 of its ETS (2021-30), it announced Thursday.
Switzerland schedules auction for 2021 carbon allowances
Switzerland will in June hold its first carbon permit auction for Phase 3 of its ETS (2021-30), it announced Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.