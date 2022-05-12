Brussels aims to frontload EUA auctions to double Innovation Fund call -leaked draft

Published 16:28 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 16:58 on May 12, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Commission is planning to frontload more EUA sales this year in order to double the size of an Innovation Fund call, according to a leaked draft of the RePowerEU initiative seen by Carbon Pulse on Thursday.