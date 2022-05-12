Electricity pathways help Oregon Clean Fuels Program notch small surplus in Q4

The Oregon Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) saw credit generation outpace deficits during the final quarter of 2021, spurred by greater volumes from electricity-based pathways, according to state data published this week.