Offset retailer ditches policy of no mark up for buying VCM credits

Published 16:17 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 16:17 on May 12, 2022 / EMEA, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

An offset retailer has ditched its policy of allocating the full cost of buying credits back to the project developer after the surge in demand for nature-based offsets saw some credit prices triple over the last year.