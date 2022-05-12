Asia Pacific > Japan’s SMBC joins bankers’ carbon offset platform

Japan’s SMBC joins bankers’ carbon offset platform

Published 12:50 on May 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:55 on May 12, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has joined an initiative by a group of global banks to set up a settlement platform for voluntary carbon trading transactions.

