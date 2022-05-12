Utilities RWE, Fortum spell out costs of exiting Russia ahead of EU energy ban

Published 11:12 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 11:12 on May 12, 2022

RWE announced a €850 million writedown on a long-term supply contract for Russian coal ahead of an EU ban this summer, while Uniper's majority owner Fortum said it will divest all activity away from Russia and reported heavy losses from its exposure to the country's energy, the firms said on Thursday.