RWE announced a €850 million writedown on a long-term supply contract for Russian coal ahead of an EU ban this summer, while Uniper’s majority owner Fortum said it will divest all activity away from Russia and reported heavy losses from its exposure to the country’s energy, the firms said on Thursday.
Utilities RWE, Fortum spell out costs of exiting Russia ahead of EU energy ban
