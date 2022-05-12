EUAs drifted slightly amid active trading as the market moved in its narrowest range for three weeks on Thursday morning after Wednesday’s volatile price action, while energy markets jumped on renewed concerns over supplies of Russian natural gas.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
