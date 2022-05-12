A Papua New Guinea REDD+ project developer has rebuffed allegations published by local NGOs that it was unlawfully expanding its project and was exploiting local communities’ lack of awareness on how the voluntary carbon market works.
PNG REDD+ project hits back at exploitation allegations
A Papua New Guinea REDD+ project developer has rebuffed allegations published by local NGOs that it was unlawfully expanding its project and was exploiting local communities’ lack of awareness on how the voluntary carbon market works.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.