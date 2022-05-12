PNG REDD+ project hits back at exploitation allegations

Published 10:30 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 10:30 on May 12, 2022

A Papua New Guinea REDD+ project developer has rebuffed allegations published by local NGOs that it was unlawfully expanding its project and was exploiting local communities’ lack of awareness on how the voluntary carbon market works.