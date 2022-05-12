ANALYSIS: New Zealand agriculture fights to keep sector out of ETS

Published 07:49 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 07:49 on May 12, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

A New Zealand agricultural sector group has until the end of the month to submit an emissions pricing scheme proposal to the government, tailor made for the industry, in a bid to keep it out of the nation’s emissions trading scheme in 2025.