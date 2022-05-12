Carbon Trader, HSBC – London

Job description

Role Purpose

HSBC is looking to enter the carbon market focusing on voluntary offsets. While this market is still relatively small and fragmented, it is bound to grow as more and more organizations pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2050. As liquidity and price transparency improve, we expect the market to evolve into an asset class of its own with full-fledged market making and derivatives pricing. The carbon trading team will be responsible for the pricing and risk management business globally and for the development of the platform in terms of OTC products. The trader will report locally into the Global Head Carbon Trading. The role is located in London. The role focuses on the European Time zone, however is expected to provide global support and coverage for the other 3 regional hubs, Hong Kong, Paris and New York. Ultimately, key features of the role are to support the Head of Carbon Trading with following:

– Inventory Management, identification and securing of high-quality offsets in view of distribution to the HSBC franchise

– Work effectively with Environmental Markets Solutions team and institutional and corporate salesforce

– Contribute to OTC product development (front to back processes, trading systems, e-offering etc…) and manage the New Product Due Diligence process

– Stay abreast of environmental market developments and respond to needs and trends with product innovation

– Trading quoting and trading on main offset references facilitating franchise business

– Effectively maintain various risk positions and manages position limits, providing liquidity to clients and markets in order to maximize total revenue of trading profit plus commission in the UK Time Zone

– Trading directional risk and DV01 risk related to the offsets within mandated risk limit

– Communication with sales desk and assists in resolving any settlement problems, ensures ticket entry completion and provides general trade support, as necessary.

– Provide market analysis and comments related to the offset market and technical analysis specific for each country using market intelligence tools and know how related to each of the products.

– Ensures all trades are booked to front office position keeping system on the day they are executed correctly with the associated lifecycle management

Principal Accountabilities:

Key activities and decision making areas / Typical Key Performance Indicators and Targets

Impact on the Business

• Setting up and developing the carbon trading activity

• Supporting risk management of the carbon book

• Provide Liquidity to clients and markets

• Manage inventory

• Prepare platform for derivatives trading and market-making

• AOP Targets

• Speed and accuracy of pricing individual deals

• Ability to source offsets by developing and maintaining a strong network of supply-side relationships

• Risk monitoring and risk management contribution

Customers / Stakeholders

• Internal Clients (Sales)

• IT

• Quant teams

• Management

• Accurate pricing of risk

• Facilitation of business

• Co-ordinating to meet deliveries

Leadership & Teamwork

• Ability to work efficiently with members of the Commodity Trading & the FX & Commodity structuring teams.

• Ability to communicate effectively with other stakeholders

• Feedback, awareness level

• Timely delivery of objectives.

Operational Effectiveness & Control

• Maintain and improve existing pricing tools

• Manage exposure within prescribed risk mandate

• Ensures ticket entry completion and accuracy.

• Work closely with Quant team to integrate new pricing and risk management tools

Major Challenges

• While bound to grow rapidly, the carbon offsets market is currently relatively small, opaque and fragmented. Sourcing supply is a challenge in face of growing demand

• Business to be built from scratch in absence of Energy desk. Business ownership skills required

• Communication and engagement with stakeholders

Role Context

• Carbon offset pricing and risk management

• Return on Risk Weighted Assets

• Credit risk management

• Funding / liquidity management

• Sales performance measurement

• Operational work flow

Management of Risk

• Pricing risk

• Credit and RWA risk

• Operational risk

Observation of Internal Controls

• Maintains HSBC internal control standards, including timely implementation of internal and external audit points together with any issues raised by external regulators.

• Understands, follows and demonstrates compliance with all relevant internal and external rules, regulations and procedures that apply to the conduct of the business in which the jobholder is involved, specifically Internal Controls and any Compliance policy including, inter alia, the Group Compliance policy.