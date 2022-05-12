Administrator, Legal, Policy, and Markets Team, Verra – Remote

Job Title: Administrator – Legal, Policy, and Markets Team

Location: Remote – Worldwide (requires some overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Legal, Policy, and Markets Officer

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value. Verra manages a portfolio of leading standards, including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS), which accounts for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transactions globally.

Verra is creating the new role of Administrator, Legal, Policy, and Markets for an exceptional individual to develop and implement effective business processes and to assist with other administrative tasks to ensure the efficient and effective operation of the team.

A day with Verra’s Legal, Policy, and Markets Team might include…

Meeting with a colleague to explain the rationale and function of a business process.

Road-testing a business process for the team.

Conducting a budget-to-actuals assessment of the team budget, identifying challenges and opportunities, and recommending actions.

Managing a project for the team.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Identifying needs for business processes, developing business processes, and facilitating their adoption and implementation, including by developing and implementing training.

Helping to develop business solutions for the team’s business needs (e.g., dashboard for government relations).

In collaboration with team leadership and the Finance team, managing the team budget on an annual and monthly basis.

Generating the team’s business classification system and ensuring that the team’s information is filed and saved accordingly.

You bring with you…

At least eight years of relevant professional experience working for an intergovernmental, private, or non-governmental organization.

Extensive experience in business process management, including familiarity with business process modeling notation.

Strong project management skills.

Excellent attention to detail, including prioritizing and working under deadlines, an ability to coordinate across teams, and an ability to multi-task, take initiative, and work independently.

Demonstrated skill using Microsoft Teams/Sharepoint/OneDrive and Google Workspace.

Basic understanding of climate change mitigation and sustainable development issues; ideally, GHG accounting, methodologies, standards, and carbon crediting programs.

A track record of developing and maintaining strong working relationships with a wide variety of individuals, from internal staff to vendors and other external stakeholders, and an ability to maintain a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A relevant university degree.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other UN languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Gaining knowledge on how market mechanisms can address social and environmental issues.

Helping to implement new and evolving systems in a quickly growing organization.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as an invaluable and reliable member of the team by your peers and manager.

Colleagues consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You are recognized as an exemplar of Verra’s values and our commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market and communications experts.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD 59,161 – 66,470, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable national, state, and local laws.