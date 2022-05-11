Pennsylvania to offer 15 mln allowances at September RGGI auction if linkage goes through

Pennsylvania will offer roughly 15 million permits at the Q3 auction if it successfully joins the RGGI cap-and-trade system this summer, a government official told a court hearing Wednesday as the coal industry warned of devastating economic impacts from the programme.