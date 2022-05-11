US regulator to host voluntary carbon market meeting in June

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam on Wednesday announced the agency will convene a meeting on voluntary carbon markets next month, as futures contracts are changing the landscape of voluntary emissions reduction (VER) trade.