NGO launches $15/t consumer-focused climate credit initiative

Published 16:45 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 16:45 on May 11, 2022 / Africa, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A non-profit has launched an initiative to sell carbon credits as part of packages to consumers that want to offset their annual activities at a market rate of $15/tonne, the group said in a release on Wednesday.