Climate and cost incentives already favour green-over-blue hydrogen in EU -report

Published 09:00 on May 12, 2022 / Last updated at 16:43 on May 11, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Green hydrogen produced in the EU and imported from abroad will be cheaper than all fossil-based hydrogen, according a report published on Thursday, meaning that the bloc must ramp up capacity, build international alliances, and avoid gas-based hydrogen production altogether for climate goals.