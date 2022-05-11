Asia Pacific > Singapore to use CORSIA eligibility criteria for offsets in carbon tax scheme, door open for greater credits role

Singapore to use CORSIA eligibility criteria for offsets in carbon tax scheme, door open for greater credits role

Published 13:59 on May 11, 2022  /  Last updated at 14:48 on May 11, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Singapore will use the eligibility criteria set out in CORSIA, the global aviation offset mechanism, for emitters who will be allowed to offset a small portion of their emissions under the country’s carbon tax scheme, an official from the country’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said on Wednesday.

