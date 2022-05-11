Singapore will use the eligibility criteria set out in CORSIA, the global aviation offset mechanism, for emitters who will be allowed to offset a small portion of their emissions under the country’s carbon tax scheme, an official from the country’s National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said on Wednesday.
Singapore to use CORSIA eligibility criteria for offsets in carbon tax scheme, door open for greater credits role
