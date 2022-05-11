India faces challenges, opportunities in building carbon market framework

Published 11:30 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 11:30 on May 11, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

India’s plans to establish a uniform and more effective framework for a voluntary carbon market (VCM) has wide backing domestically from industry players, but moves to facilitate the rapidly growing interest in carbon credits also face complex challenges for regulators, according to analysts.