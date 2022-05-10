EU lawmakers strike early deal on ETS reform for more ambition, speculation curbs

Published 23:21 on May 10, 2022 / Last updated at 00:01 on May 11, 2022

Senior MEPs have reached a comprehensive early deal on EU ETS reforms just days ahead of a crunch vote, with compromises emerging on higher overall ambition and on curbing the role of speculators, according to meeting notes seen by Carbon Pulse.