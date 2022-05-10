Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:29 on May 10, 2022

EU carbon prices were little changed after trading in their narrowest range for more than two weeks on Tuesday morning, while energy markets continued to droop as traders continued to price in a growing optimism that payments for Russian gas would not trigger EU sanctions.