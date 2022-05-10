South Korean energy player buys stake in big US CCS ethanol project

Published 09:07 on May 10, 2022

SK E&S, an energy subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, will invest $110 million in a CCS project that aims to capture and store CO2 from over thirty ethanol plants in the US mid-west, the company announced on Tuesday.