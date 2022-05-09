Program Officer (PO)/Senior Program Officer (SPO), Auditor and Accreditation Body Engagement (multiple positions), Verra – Remote

Job Title: Program Officer (PO)/Senior Program Officer (SPO), Auditor and Accreditation Body Engagement (multiple positions)

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately (or whenever the hiring manager wants this person to be brought onboard

Reports to: Senior Manager Auditor and Accreditation Body Engagement

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Legal, Policy and Markets team might include…

Working with the VVBs engagement team to develop a training strategy for VVBs.

Identifying courses and training around the world that may help construct the VVBs training strategy.

Working with colleagues inside Verra to track and analyze gaps of information and misunderstandings among key stakeholders, mainly VVBs and Project Proponents (PPs), related to Verra’s programs requirements.

Support the construction of the VVBs training strategy.

Implement capacity-building activities to improve the quality of projects in the certification process during the validation and verification processes.

Keep the information updated regarding the capacity-building activities carried out (for example, participants, panelists, support material used in the activities, etc.).

Support the generation of multimedia and written material to be used in the capacity building plan with external stakeholders.

Identify opportunities to build new capacities with VVBs and other stakeholders.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Support the design and implementation of the capacity-building plan for Verra’s VVBs.

Support the development of the technical contents of the educational resources that will be used in Verra VVB’S capacity-building plan.

Support the logistics to implement the capacity-building plan.

Support the development and management of a system based on capacity building to track the types of trainings delivered to VVBs and the capacities that should be improved in the future.

Working with the Program Management Team (PMT) to know their insights that will help guide all training and support for VVBs.

Collect material generated by other entities that could be useful to complement the VVBs’s capacity building plan implementation.

You bring with you…

At least 4 years (PO) or 6 years (SPO) of relevant professional experience, with at least one year working in capacity-building activities related to GHG project certification and/or with VVBs.

Demonstrated experience in climate change mitigation, carbon crediting programs/standards, sustainability science, and/or the Sustainable Development Goals.

Cultural awareness with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

A relevant university degree; a master’s degree would be advantageous.

Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other UN languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Building a comprehensive system to improve the technical capabilities of external stakeholders that work and use Verra’s programs.

Working with external stakeholders to identify effective ways to improve the auditing, project and program development processes.

You will know you are successful, if…

The quality of audits conducted by accredited and trained VVBs regularly meets rigorous quality standards.

Interaction between the Verra Team, VVBs, and PPs during project reviews is facilitated and the need for clarification during official validation and verification processes is reduced.

More stakeholders show interest in capacity-building programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $57,755 – $60,801 (PO) and USD $65,658 – $72,207 (SPO), depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

APPLY HERE

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.