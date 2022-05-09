France’s biggest lime production plant is set to undertake an industry-first carbon capture project for the EU ETS-covered sector after teaming up with a major fuels provider.
Firms team up to launch carbon capture plans for lime production in France
France’s biggest lime production plant is set to undertake an industry-first carbon capture project for the EU ETS-covered sector after teaming up with a major fuels provider.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.