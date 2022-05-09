Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) on Friday vetoed a bill that would implement a market-based Clean Heat Standard (CHS), though advocates are confident the Democrat-controlled legislature will override his decision as soon as this week.
Vermont Clean Heat Standard bill faces veto override vote this week
