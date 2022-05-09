Americas > Vermont Clean Heat Standard bill faces veto override vote this week

Vermont Clean Heat Standard bill faces veto override vote this week

Published 21:55 on May 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:55 on May 9, 2022  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) on Friday vetoed a bill that would implement a market-based Clean Heat Standard (CHS), though advocates are confident the Democrat-controlled legislature will override his decision as soon as this week.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) on Friday vetoed a bill that would implement a market-based Clean Heat Standard (CHS), though advocates are confident the Democrat-controlled legislature will override his decision as soon as this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software