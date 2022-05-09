Vermont Clean Heat Standard bill faces veto override vote this week

Published 21:55 on May 9, 2022 / Last updated at 21:55 on May 9, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R) on Friday vetoed a bill that would implement a market-based Clean Heat Standard (CHS), though advocates are confident the Democrat-controlled legislature will override his decision as soon as this week.