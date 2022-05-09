Ratings agency assigns views to eight more carbon projects, three upheld

Published 18:36 on May 9, 2022 / Last updated at 18:36 on May 9, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A carbon credit ratings agency has assigned ratings to eight more projects, it said in an update on Monday while upholding the ratings of three that had been flagged for review.