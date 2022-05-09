VCM Report: Market continues to wait for demand return as VERs soften further

Weak demand for technology-based voluntary emissions reduction (VERs) credits kept prices pointing to the downside over the past week, while nature-based offsets offered relatively greater resilience, moving sideways or to marginal week-on-week gains.