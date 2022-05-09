New Zealand releases domestic emissions budget to 2035

Published 08:24 on May 9, 2022 / Last updated at 08:29 on May 9, 2022

The New Zealand government on Monday set out its first three domestic emissions budgets between now and 2035 ahead of the release of its economy-wide Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) next week, though impact on the ETS cap was unclear while the nation's need to buy credits from abroad remains unchanged.