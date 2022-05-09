The New Zealand government on Monday set out its first three domestic emissions budgets between now and 2035 ahead of the release of its economy-wide Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) next week, though impact on the ETS cap was unclear while the nation’s need to buy credits from abroad remains unchanged.
New Zealand releases domestic emissions budget to 2035
