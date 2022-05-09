Carbon Principal, South32 – Perth

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead, zinc and copper from our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Reporting to the Energy and Carbon Supply Lead this role is required to be the Subject Matter Expert in the category of Carbon, maintaining appropriate systems and processes to manage carbon, effecting commercial agreements that optimise carbon offsets and strategies which eliminate carbon emissions from our operations and support operational safety, cost and committed environmental targets.

Accountabilities

• Performs a span of control role by providing leadership ensuring the Operation’s Supply needs strategically match with the market, takes responsibility for supplier management & development as well as contract management & engages with the team to track & monitor performance targets of optimal cost of ownership & surety of supply.

• Commercial ownership or support for of all spend for carbon offsets for all operations to ensure business continuity and optimal commercial outcomes, including:

• A detailed understanding of:

• Carbon markets across the Australian and South African operations and the interplay with global carbon markets

• Key contractual terms and commercial levers

• Legislative requirements of the surrounding carbon markets and business impact (e.g., Carbon taxes)

• Appropriate use of the mitigation hierarchy and use of carbon offsets to meet external and internal targets

• Analysis of opportunities to optimise spend and carbon procurement across the category whilst minimising risk, incorporating into sourcing strategies

• Building and maintaining effective relationships with energy market participants, regulators, consultants

• Building and maintaining effective relationships with carbon market participants, regulators, NGOs, financial institutions

• Critically evaluating project delivery model – insource/outsource; project management of external parties

• Plan, strategize, and lead commercial contract negotiations with vendors for contracts

• Engaging with key stakeholders across the business to seek endorsements & approvals

• Completing required internal documentation and approvals in accordance with South32 standards and policies

• Lead and/or support initiatives for carbon reduction/offset projects

• Develop, maintain & share carbon market knowledge regarding vendors & innovation applicable to operations

• Monitors expectations, understanding and application of Supply Category Management processes within the team to support compliance with local requirements

• Leads, coaches and mentors cross functional team members to ensure delivery against performance targets

Key shared accountabilities:

• Legal – Support for contract development

• Treasury – Ensure contracts are consistent with corporate covenants

• Technical Marketing – carbon price forecasts

• Finance – financial risk management

• Decision Rights:

• Sourcing Strategy and Plan to meet regulatory and internal carbon emissions targets

• Supply processes & Supplier Performance Management

• Recommends for approval all contracts in category

About You

• Experience in developing commercial strategies and leading strategic negotiations, project management skills, strong understanding of energy and carbon markets, stakeholder influence, systems to manage risk

• Experience in a commercial/ Supply environment, background in Carbon Sourcing / Markets is preferred. Strong risk management awareness

Qualifications

• Bachelor Degree in Business, Commerce, Finance, Engineering or related disciplines

Our benefits

• Competitive Salaries

• Incentive bonuses

• Participation in the Employee Share Plan

• Industry leading parental leave and family care policy

• Education and career development

• Free onsite fitness classes

• Additional employer superannuation contributions which depend on the level of employee contributions you choose.

Location

This role will be based at our corporate office in the heart of Perth CBD

Our culture

At South32, our people are fundamental to our success. We’re focused on creating an inclusive workplace, with the right people in the right roles, who are engaged, empowered and appropriately rewarded.

We aspire to be an inclusive organisation, where our workforce reflects the broader

demographic of the countries and communities where we operate.

South32 embraces diversity and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds.

Applications close 17th May 2022

Apply from here.