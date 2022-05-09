Energy Carbon Specialist, South32 – Perth

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people’s lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce commodities including bauxite, alumina, aluminium, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead, zinc and copper from our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

The opportunity

Reporting to the Energy and Carbon Supply Lead this role is required to provide commercial analytical, financial modelling, research and negotiation support in the categories of Carbon and Energy, using appropriate systems and processes to manage carbon and energy needs, effecting commercial agreements that optimise energy and carbon requirements and strategies which ensure reliable supply of energy and eliminate carbon emissions from our operations and support operational safety, cost and committed environmental targets.

• Provides commercial analytical expertise to the carbon and energy categories to deliver South32’s greenhouse gas emissions targets and ensure optimal supply of low carbon energy

• Perform carbon market research and deliver data driven insights/analysis that feeds into Energy and Carbon sourcing strategies

• Support of sourcing activities for energy and carbon for all operations to ensure business continuity and optimal commercial outcomes, including:

• A detailed understanding of:

• Carbon markets across the Australian and South African operations and the interplay with global carbon markets

• Key contractual terms of contracts and commercial levers

• Legislative requirements of the surrounding carbon markets and business impact (e.g. Carbon taxes)

• Analysis of opportunities to optimise spend and carbon procurement across the category whilst minimising risk, incorporating into sourcing strategies

• Building and maintaining effective relationships with energy and carbon market participants, regulators, consultants and NGO’s

• Critically evaluating project delivery model – insource/outsource; project management of external parties

• Plan, strategize, and participate in commercial contract negotiations with vendors for contracts

• Engaging with key stakeholders across the business to seek endorsements & approvals

• Completing required internal documentation and approvals in accordance with South32 standards and policies

• Lead and/or support initiatives and trials into carbon reduction/offset projects

• Develop, maintain & share market knowledge regarding vendors & innovation applicable to operations

• Monitors expectations, understanding and application of Supply Category Management processes within the team to support compliance with local requirements

• Supports cross functional team members to ensure delivery against performance targets

Key shared accountabilities:

• Business Evaluation – Support carbon and energy assumptions and modelling into Business evaluation processes

• Technical Marketing – provide market insight into supply-demand dynamics and pricing of carbon

About You

• Experience in developing and participating in commercial strategies and strategic negotiations, financial modelling skills, strong understanding of energy and carbon markets

• Experience in financial modelling/analyst/operation/commercial environment. Strong technical understanding of energy systems

Qualifications

• Bachelor Degree in Business, Commerce, Finance, Engineering or related disciplines

Our benefits

• Competitive Salaries

• Incentive bonuses

• Participation in the Employee Share Plan

• Industry leading parental leave and family care policy

• Education and career development

• Free onsite fitness classes

• Additional employer superannuation contributions which depend on the level of employee contributions you choose.

Location

This role will be based at our corporate office in the heart of Perth CBD

Our culture

At South32, our people are fundamental to our success. We’re focused on creating an inclusive workplace, with the right people in the right roles, who are engaged, empowered and appropriately rewarded.

We aspire to be an inclusive organisation, where our workforce reflects the broader demographic of the countries and communities where we operate.

South32 embraces diversity and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds.

Applications close 17th May 2022

