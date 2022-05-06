Senior MEPs negotiating EU carbon market reform may be nearing a deal on accepting a proposed second ETS for buildings and road transport, according to draft compromise amendments seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.
EU lawmaker opposition to ETS2 eases as MEPs eye earlier start for businesses
