EU lawmaker opposition to ETS2 eases as MEPs eye earlier start for businesses

Published 23:11 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 23:11 on May 6, 2022 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Senior MEPs negotiating EU carbon market reform may be nearing a deal on accepting a proposed second ETS for buildings and road transport, according to draft compromise amendments seen by Carbon Pulse on Friday.