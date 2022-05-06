AgriProve Solutions has added additional projects to the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) project registry, as opposition energy and climate spokesman Chris Bowen reiterated the Labort party’s commitment to add Safeguard Mechanism Credits and review Australia’s broader carbon market.
Australia Market Roundup: AgriProve sees through new batch of soil carbon schemes, as Labor commits to SM and CER reform
AgriProve Solutions has added additional projects to the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) project registry, as opposition energy and climate spokesman Chris Bowen reiterated the Labort party’s commitment to add Safeguard Mechanism Credits and review Australia’s broader carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.