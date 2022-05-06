Australia Market Roundup: AgriProve sees through new batch of soil carbon schemes, as Labor commits to SM and CER reform

Published 06:19 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 07:08 on May 6, 2022

AgriProve Solutions has added additional projects to the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) project registry, as opposition energy and climate spokesman Chris Bowen reiterated the Labort party’s commitment to add Safeguard Mechanism Credits and review Australia’s broader carbon market.