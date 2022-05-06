Pennsylvania court reschedules RGGI preliminary injunction hearing for next week

Published 00:10 on May 6, 2022 / Last updated at 00:10 on May 6, 2022

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has rescheduled a hearing for next week where GOP lawmakers and the coal industry seek to block the implementation of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation in July.