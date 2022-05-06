The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has rescheduled a hearing for next week where GOP lawmakers and the coal industry seek to block the implementation of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation in July.
Pennsylvania court reschedules RGGI preliminary injunction hearing for next week
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has rescheduled a hearing for next week where GOP lawmakers and the coal industry seek to block the implementation of the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade regulation in July.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.