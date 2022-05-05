NA Markets: CCAs meander on light speculator inflows, compliance demand firms up RGAs

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices vacillated this week as activity remained light ahead of the Q2 WCI auction, while bid-side interest in RGGI Allowance (RGAs) was robust on reported demand from emitters.