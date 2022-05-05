Dominion Energy asks to suspend current RGGI rider before potential de-linkage

Utility Dominion Energy on Thursday asked Virginia to suspend its existing rate case to recover RGGI allowance costs, as the company anticipates Governor Glenn Youngkin (D) will remove the state from the power sector cap-and-trade programme.