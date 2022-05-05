Carbon forest tech firm Pachama secures $55 mln in latest fundraise

Published 17:45 on May 5, 2022 / Last updated at 17:45 on May 5, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California-based tech firm Pachama on Thursday announced it has raised an additional $55 million to develop forest offset projects and technologies that unlock the potential of nature, the latest instance of massive investment sums flowing into the voluntary carbon market (VCM).