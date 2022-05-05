China’s central bank is ramping up its support for the coal industry in a latest sign that energy security concerns are currently overriding climate policy priorities for the world’s top greenhouse gas emitter.
China ramps up coal funding amid energy security concerns
China’s central bank is ramping up its support for the coal industry in a latest sign that energy security concerns are currently overriding climate policy priorities for the world's top greenhouse gas emitter.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.