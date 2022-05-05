Asia Pacific > Election adds uncertainty to fate of PNG’s ban on voluntary market REDD+

Election adds uncertainty to fate of PNG’s ban on voluntary market REDD+

Published 11:25 on May 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:25 on May 5, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The longer-term fate of Papua New Guinea’s moratorium on new REDD+ projects for the voluntary market hangs in the balance amid a complex domestic political situation, with next month’s election adding to uncertainty over whether the government will lift the ban by 2023, as some have speculated.

