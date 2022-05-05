Asia Pacific > Timor-Leste strikes carbon credit arrangements with Korean conglomerate

Timor-Leste strikes carbon credit arrangements with Korean conglomerate

Published 03:38 on May 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:38 on May 5, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South Korea, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The Timor-Leste government has struck an agreement with a major South Korean emitter to develop large-scale forest carbon opportunities as well as CCS.

