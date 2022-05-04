Manager, Due Diligence, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

Your mission
As part of Volkswagen ClimatePartner, you will be responsible for the quality assurance of carbon offset projects being in the initiation phase or already in the portfolio. You will ensure compliance with the standards both with contractors and projects developers.You will be reporting directly to the Managing Director, and you will closely collaborate with our other teams like Project Development, Legal, Finance and Market Intelligence.Tasks & Responsibilities
- Conduction of technical due diligences for carbon offset projects that are either in the initiation phase or already in Volkswagen ClimatePartner’s portfolio
- Establishment of tools and structures for due diligence processes
- Coordination of the further development of due diligence processes for the quality review of carbon offset projects
- Selection and management of external due diligence service providers
- Assessment of carbon offset projects with respect to GHG emission reduction standards and other sustainability criteria
- Regular review of carbon offset projects in Volkswagen ClimatePartner’s portfolio
- Close cooperation with the Project Development team
- Interface to Legal, Finance, Portfolio Management and Market intelligence
- Contact person for critical project issues
- Conduction of Business Partner audits
Your profile
- You hold a master’s degree in engineering or natural science
- At least 5+ years of relevant work experience in performing technical due diligences
- Knowledge of carbon offset projects, GHG emission reduction standards and methodologies
- Ability to analyse and structure complex problems as well as formulate solutions
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- Quick comprehension and distinctive entrepreneurial thinking
- High reliability in meeting deadlines
- Team spirit and enjoyment of interdisciplinary collaboration
- Excellent communication skills in English
Please send us your CV and cover letter in English.
About us
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.
We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.