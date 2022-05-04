Head of Project Development, Carbon Offset Projects, Volkswagen ClimatePartner GmbH – Munich

Your mission
As Head (m/f/d) of the Project Development Team, you will be responsible for all project related tasks regarding origination, financing, development, and operation of a portfolio of mainly forestry and renewable energy projects.You will be reporting directly to the Managing Director, and you will closely collaborate with our other teams like Legal, Finance and Market Intelligence.
Tasks & Responsibilities
- Team lead for carbon offset project development incl. management of up to 15 cross-sectoral team members
- Coordination of project planning, timelines, financing and reporting of a comprehensive project portfolio
- Strategic portfolio planning in regard of volume and cost expectations
- Management of origination activities of new project development opportunities
- Interface between the project development and other supporting teams
- Preparation and presentation of project opportunities in an investment committee
- Proactive networking with relevant organizations, project owners and developers, technology providers, industry associations, multilateral organizations, government agencies, and others
- Participation in relevant events and conferences in order to expand the existing project partner network
Your profile
- At least 7+ years of work experience in the field of climate change, preferably with experience in project management and development of CDM, VCS and Gold Standard projects and methodologies
- At least 5+ years of work experience as a team or department head
- Strong network of project developers, consultants, standards, and investors in the field of carbon offset projects
- Profound knowledge of GHG emission reduction standards and methodologies
- Experience in project implementation over the project lifecycle
- Strong project management and presentation skills
- Ability to structure complex problems and formulate solutions
- Experience in coordinating multiple complex projects and portfolio planning
- Enthusiasm for approaching new project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals, and expanding professional networks
- Excellent communication skills in English
Please send us your CV and cover letter in English.
Why us?
Contact
+49 89 1222875-27
jobs@climatepartner.com
About us
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: We combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset residual emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.
We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.