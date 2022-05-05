Americas > US start-up sells another $10 mln of tokenised VCM credits

US start-up sells another $10 mln of tokenised VCM credits

Published 09:00 on May 5, 2022  /  Last updated at 08:50 on May 5, 2022  /  Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold at least $14 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets, after striking a deal to sell at least $10 mln worth of credits to a mobile blockchain platform, it announced Thursday.

A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold at least $14 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets, after striking a deal to sell at least $10 mln worth of credits to a mobile blockchain platform, it announced Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software