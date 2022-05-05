US start-up sells another $10 mln of tokenised VCM credits

Published 09:00 on May 5, 2022 / Last updated at 08:50 on May 5, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A US-based technology start-up has pre-sold at least $14 million of its tokens backed by nature-based offsets, after striking a deal to sell at least $10 mln worth of credits to a mobile blockchain platform, it announced Thursday.