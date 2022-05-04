Junior Data Scientist, SustainCERT – Luxembourg/Amsterdam/Belgium/France

Reporting to the Director of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) & Data Science, the Data Scientist will contribute to the development of data-driven tools, products and services building on best practices in data analysis and management.

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide robust evidence of progress towards our collective sustainability goals and ensure climate pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We deploy technology to create the next-generation of impact accounting and improve the way carbon emissions are measured, reported and verified: More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the best level of accuracy and credibility.

We are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

ABOUT THE POSITION

She/he will be responsible for the development of specifications for the design and prototyping of science-based applications, datasets and methods applied to customized sustainability reporting solutions, such as for corporate and/or product environmental foot printing.

This position is based ideally in Luxembourg (cross border workers included), Amsterdam, Belgium or France.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Contribute to the development of the company-wide data strategy and data governance

Conduct a variety of data analyses for internal and external stakeholders

Contribute and deliver on the development of simulation tools and algorithms

Provide science based inputs for improvement or development of new digital features and products

Prepare clear and compelling reports, white papers, guidance and recommendation for internal and external stake holders

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 2 years of professional experience in data science and programming.

Advanced knowledge in database design and management.

Track-record in programming, statistical analysis and machine learning with Python or R.

Familiarity with data strategy and governance.

Familiarity with environmental science and climate change reporting frameworks (e.g. GHG Protocol, SBTi, etc.)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Service-oriented and a strong team player.

Excellent analytical and writing skills in English.

Ability to work independently and on own initiative.

Master’s degree in data science and/or similar discipline

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to: recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability.

The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email.

Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits.