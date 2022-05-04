Life Cycle Analysist Specialist, SustainCERT – Europe (preferably Luxembourg/Amsterdam)

The Life Cycle Analysist (LCA) Specialist will serve as in-house technical expertise for the development of tools, products and services building on life cycle analysis (LCA), and the delivery of consulting work addressing innovative approaches in the context of environmental markets and reporting frameworks.

ABOUT SUSTAINCERT

At SustainCERT, we help businesses and investors quantify and report on the social and environmental impacts from a wide range of sustainability interventions. Our role is to provide evidence of progress and ensure climate and sustainability pledges bring real, meaningful impact on the ground.

We leverage technology to drive a digital transformation in our industry and improve the way impacts can be measured, reported and verified. More simplicity, more affordability, more efficiency and always the same level of accuracy and credibility: we are on a mission to mainstream best-practice for the benefit of all – businesses, people and the planet.

ABOUT THE POSITION

Reporting to the Director of Data and Life Cycle Analysis Science, the Life Cycle Analysist (LCA) Specialist will serve as in-house technical expertise for the development of tools, products and services building on life cycle analysis (LCA), and the delivery of consulting work addressing innovative approaches in the context of environmental markets and reporting frameworks.

This position is based preferably in Luxembourg or Amsterdam. Other locations in EU will be considered.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Contribute to the development of specifications for the design and prototyping of an LCA toolset applied to customized client sustainability reporting solutions

Prepare clear and compelling market intelligence reports on innovative approaches to environmental footprinting in the context of corporate value chain management

Conduct a variety of life cycle analyses to support the delivery of client sustainability solutions, e.g. corporate and/or product environmental footprinting

Prepare clear and compelling reports, presentations of analyses, and recommendations for clients

QUALIFICATIONS

At least 3 years of experience in LCA modeling relevant to climate change impacts and benefits within corporate value chains

Familiarity with LCA databases (e.g. Ecoinvent, etc.) and in-depth knowledge of database management

Familiarity with LCA standards & guidelines (e.g. ISO 14040/44)

Familiarity with climate change reporting frameworks (e.g. GHG Protocol, SBTi, etc.)

Experience in working on multiple projects at a time, and prioritizing in order to meet deadlines

Experience in the food & beverage, textile and/or transport sectors

Strong quantitative and qualitative analytical skills

Works independently and on schedule

Attention to detail and quality

Curious and creative

Self-organized

Self-motivation and problem-solving skills

Fluent in English (written and oral); French and/or Spanish is a plus

PhD or Master’s degree in environmental science or similar discipline, with a

specialization in LCA

RECRUITMENT PROCESS AND TIMELINE

Please send a cover letter and resume to recruitment@sustain-cert.com, indicating your relevant experience, motivation, and availability. The position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found. Candidates selected for a first-round interview will be notified by email.

Please note that we will not notify you directly if you are not selected for an interview. Salary will be based on experience and include benefits.