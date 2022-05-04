Switzerland adopts temporary measure to extend climate policies through 2025

Published 19:25 on May 4, 2022

Switzerland’s executive on Wednesday amended its CO2 ordinance as an emergency measure to extend to 2025 several of the country’s climate action instruments, as well as its overall emissions reduction goals, ahead of its new law in the works.