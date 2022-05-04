Senior MEPs remain fiercely divided on how quickly to replace EU ETS free allocation with carbon border measures following crunch talks, a well-placed source said on Wednesday, despite identifying more ambitious elements among all the main political groups.
EU lawmakers at odds on how quickly to phase in carbon border measures
