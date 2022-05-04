Brussels seeks to set gradual EU import ban on all Russian oil

Published 13:30 on May 4, 2022 / Last updated at 13:45 on May 4, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Brussels is proposing to progressively ban Russian oil imports from the EU as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.